FOWLER, Charles K.



08/17/1950 - 11/01/2022



Charles K. Fowler, 72, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Charlie was born in Springfield, Ohio, on August 17, 1950, to Henry R. Fowler and Cynthia (Kortright) Fowler. He graduated from Springfield North High School in 1968, and from Miami University in 1972. He married Debra McDaniel on August 4,1973, and they had two children, Nicholas and Caitlin.



After a long career as manager at Sharonville Rental Center and All Occasions Event Rental, Charlie became a licensed massage therapist, working at the Elements Wellness Centers at Westover and Berkeley Square, as well as in his own practice. Among his many interests were reading, bike riding, working in the yard, and playing guitar and banjo. He enjoyed listening to music of all kinds, and was especially fond of old-time and bluegrass music. His kindness and willingness to help, as well as his sense of humor, will be deeply missed.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Angus, his father-in-law Harry E. McDaniel, and his son-in-law Steven Shelton. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Fowler, of Hamilton, son Nicholas Fowler, of Hamilton, daughter Caitlin (Steve) Shelton, of Saint Paul, Minnesota, sisters Sally (Jerry) Day and Connie (Blayne) Strait, of Springfield, Ohio, brother Doug (Kathy) Fowler, of Bellevue, Nebraska, mother-in-law Colleen McDaniel, of Hamilton, brothers-in-law Harry (Melanie) McDaniel Jr., of Liberty, Indiana, and Dan McDaniel, of San Francisco, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed to Appalshop, 91 Madison Avenue, Whitesburg, Kentucky 41858 (or appalshop.org), which sustained severe damage from the July 2022 flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

