Fowkes, Herbert S. III "Chip"



age 71 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2024. He was born July 8, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee to the late Herbert and Dolores Fowkes. In addition to his parents, Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Fowkes, and brother, Peter Fowkes. Chip held many titles in his life, from being a car mechanic to coaching his kids in sports, but his favorite role was being a father and caregiver. He loved nothing more than spending time with his children (Jennifer and Michael) and grandchildren (Harper and River). He loved to be outside in his garden - planting vegetables and flowers of all kinds, playing cards and spending time with family and friends, and loved to fix anything he could get his hands on. Chip will always be remembered as the man who loved his family immensely, who always gave of his time and heart to anyone in need. The man who joyously and selflessly cared for his wife for years on end. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. "The truth of God's Love is not that he allows bad things to happen, but he promises to be there when they do." Chip will be missed by his daughter, Jennifer (Tyler) Edwards; son, Michael "Mikey" (Kaley) Fowkes; grandchildren, Harper and River Fowkes; sister, Robin (Dave) Thomas; sister, Kristi South. Family will receive friends Saturday, July 13, 2024 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To share a memory of Chip or leave a condolence for his family, visit www.newcomerdayton.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com