Fousek, Cheryl

Fousek (Richey), Cheryl
Cheryl (Richey) Fousek passed away May 7, 2024. She is survived by husband Jeff, son Adam, daughter Emily, parents Boyd and Anita Richey, and brother Greg (wife Holli). Visitation at DeJohn Funeral Home, 12811 Chillicothe Rd, Chesterland, Oh Friday May 17, 3:00 - 7:00 pm, with Celebration of Life at 6:30.
