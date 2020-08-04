Breaking News

FOURMAN, Janet

FOURMAN, Janet Age 84, of Troy, passed away on August 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Virgil & Delphine Johns and sister, Judy (Larry) Miller. Survived by her husband of 65 years, Beverly "Bevo" Fourman; children, Timothy (Jenny Strausbaugh) Fourman and Jennifer (Carl) Krauskopf; four grandchildren, Josh Knick, Josiah (Jessica) Fourman, Alec (Tabea) Fourman, and Katelyn (Trevor) Coomes; four great-grandchildren, Josiah, Raylan, Addison, and Kaden; siblings, Everett (Janet Jean) Johns, Susan (Darrell) Corell, and Barbara (Robert) Schleicher. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. 11:00 a.m. on Wed., August 5, at Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St. Arcanum, OH 45304. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wed. Email condolences may be sent by going online to www.kreitzerfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home Information

Kreitzer Funeral Home - Arcanum

204 N. Main St.

Arcanum, OH

45304

kreitzerfuneralhome.com

