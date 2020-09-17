X

FOURMAN, Carol

FOURMAN, Carol S. Carol S. Fourman, age 74, of Pataskala, former longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home. She was a retired medical professional and had become a high average bowler. She is preceded in death by her father Harold Hanson and mother Mary Webster. Carol is survived by her husband of 53 years, Larry; sons Michael (Ryann) Fourman and Chad Fourman; grandchildren Lydia, Rylie, Isabel, and Clayton Fourman; sisters Gayle (Arnold) Stoumbaugh, Tonna Hanson, and Vickie (Bill) Weaver; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Her family will receive friends Saturday from 1-3 p.m. at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her service will follow at 3:00 p.m. Donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association /American Stroke Association, 300 5th Avenue, suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. A video tribute may be viewed and messages sent to her family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com

