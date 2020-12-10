FOULKE, Sr., Raymond R.



Raymond R. Foulke, Sr., 72, of Springfield, passed away



December 8, 2020. He was born May 24, 1948, in Springfield. Raymond was an honorable veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a member of the East High Street Church of Christ. Survivors include his loving wife of 51 ½ years, Correan (Mollett) Foulke; four children, Dora Foulke, Raymond Foulke, Jr. (Sherry Durst-Foulke), all of Springfield, Anna (Matthew) Moats of S. Charleston, and



Virgil Foulke of Springfield; mother, Marion (Foulke) McConnaha; beloved aunt, Ada Foulke; 11 grandchildren and one adopted grandchild; one great-grandchild; two brothers; two sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Virgil and Clara Foulke. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Phil Greer officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the services. Face masks are required. Burial, with military honors, will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

