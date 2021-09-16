FOSTER,



Teresa Ann Nelms



Age 72, of Englewood, Ohio, departed life Monday, September 7, 2021, at her residence. Born April 11, 1949, in Dayton to the late Gussie Glenn and



Edward Long Sr. Graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1967. Retired from General Motors after 37 years. Funeral service will be held 11 am,



Friday, September 17 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave. Rev. Renard D. Allen Jr. officiating. Visitation 9 am-11 am. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Interment



Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Online condolences may be expressed at www.houseofwheat.com.

