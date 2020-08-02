FOSTER, Margaret Rose Margaret Rose Foster, 67, of Springfield, passed away July 28, 2020, in the Cleveland Clinic. She was born August 10, 1952, in Springfield, the daughter of William A. and Rosemary (Boord) Lisch. Mrs. Foster was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and had been employed at Speedway. Margaret enjoyed gardening, working and truly loved spending time with her loving family. She is survived by two sons, Gregory T. Foster and Robert Ray Foster; grandchildren, Dustin, Tiffany, Michael, Cody, Robby and Brittany; siblings, Jeanette (Erroll) Feilback, Tom (Pat) Lisch, Pat Kearns, Mary (Robert) Taylor, Connie (Mark) Greentree, Joan (Jim) Tolle; sisters-in-law, Annie Ayrault and Edie; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas W. "Tom" Foster, December 22, 2019; a brother, Mike Lisch and her parents. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:30 AM Tuesday in St. Raphael Catholic Church with Father Michael Cordier officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services in the church. Please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul or to the Springfield Soup Kitchen. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

