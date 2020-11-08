X

FOSTER, Billie J.

72, was unexpectedly called to rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Vidia "Kisha" Foster; parents, Curley and Johnnie Demmings; father, Willie Whitmore.

Survived by two daughters:

Carmen Foster (Frank Murchison) and Davia Foster

Allen (Frank); sister, Joyce

Demmings; grandchildren:

Stephan Jones, Tierra Tidwell Allen, Shannon and Kingston Allen and a host of other

relatives and friends. Walk-Through Visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Dayton, OH. Private Funeral at 1 p.m. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.


