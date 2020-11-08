FOSTER, Billie J.
72, was unexpectedly called to rest on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, David; daughter, Vidia "Kisha" Foster; parents, Curley and Johnnie Demmings; father, Willie Whitmore.
Survived by two daughters:
Carmen Foster (Frank Murchison) and Davia Foster
Allen (Frank); sister, Joyce
Demmings; grandchildren:
Stephan Jones, Tierra Tidwell Allen, Shannon and Kingston Allen and a host of other
relatives and friends. Walk-Through Visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Revival Center Ministries, 3011 Oakridge Dr. Dayton, OH. Private Funeral at 1 p.m. Interment, Dayton National Cemetery.
Funeral Home Information
H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.
38 S. Gettysburg Avenue
Dayton, OH
45417
https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral