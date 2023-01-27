FORTNEY,



Jessica Luwane



Age 60, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Atrium Medical Center. Jessica was born in San Francisco, CA, on December 6, 1962. Jessica was employed with Bluescope as a QA Inspector. She is survived by her parents, Miles and Delores Haddix; children, Tyler Groves, Stacey Fortney; her grandchildren, Isabella, Ethan, Draven, Aiden, Aubree; her brothers, Bill (Tina) Groves, Miles (Dee) Haddix; her nieces and nephew, Alex, Ariele, Billy; her great-nieces and nephew, Brookelynn, Blake, Sydney, Ben; and many other family members and friends that shared her life and love. A celebration of life for Jessica will be held Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Anderson Life Celebration Center, 360 Commerce Park Dr., Franklin, OH.

