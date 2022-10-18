FORTNER, Martha "Jane"



Age 87, was born on April 9, 1935, to the late Lester and Hazel (Mitts) Perry in a small community in Grant County, KY. Jane is survived by her son, David Fortner (Shirley); son-in-law Donnie Jackson; daughter-in-law Robin Fortner; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband Wendell of 48 years in 2002. Also preceded in death was her daughters, Joy Jackson; Suzy Reindel (Tim); sons, Denny Fortner; sisters and brothers.



Before retiring, Jane worked at Stanhope Products. She attended First United Methodist Church, later attended Greenview Calvary Tabernacle and was a member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary.



Visitation will be from 10AM. to 11AM. on October 20, 2022, with a V.F.W. Auxiliary service at 11 a.m. Entombment to follow will be at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookville Rescue. Arrangements made by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home.

