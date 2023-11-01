Fortener, Steven Lawrence



Steven Lawrence Fortener, age 62 of Centerville, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023. He was born February 20, 1961 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Charles and Elizabeth Fortener. Steven graduated from Alter High School Class of 1979 and went on to attend Sinclair Community College and Wright State University. He was employed with Liquid Manufacturing Solutions, Inc. in Franklin, Ohio. Steve was an avid UD Flyers basketball fan, and he enjoyed nature, animals, trees, boating, swimming, and the ocean. He'll be remembered for being a jokester and making people laugh. He was a heavy supporter of Right to Life and a voice for the unborn. Most importantly, Steve was a compassionate Christian man who loved his family, especially his wife and grandchildren. Steven is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Ronda; children, Brooke (Shaun) Davenport, Brett (Amanda) Fortener, Bridget Fortener, Bryan (Lacie) Fortener, and Brittany (Ryan) Steele; sisters, Cheryl (Eric) Seiter, Sandee Fortener; brother, Chuck (Anne) Fortener; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Reiko) Smith, Steven (Windhi) Smith; mother and father-in-law, Linda and Martin Tarkany; grandchildren, Piper, Gracie, Cooper, Macy, Makaya, Nolan, Zeke, Savannah, Kayleen, Scarlett, Riley, Liley, Oliver, Robert, and Sophia; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 3, 2023 from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Burial will follow in Miami Corwin Cemetery in Waynesville, Ohio. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



