Forsythe, Gary "Waffle"



Gary Richard "Waffle" Forsythe, 67 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away, on



Wednesday December 13, 2023, in Springfield Regional Hospital.



Gary was born on March 3, 1956, in Marysville, Ohio to the late Earl and Betty



(Garey) Forsythe. He grew up in Woodstock, Ohio and graduated from Triad High



School where he was an amazing athlete. He then went on to attend the



University of Findlay. After college he became a well-known car salesman throughout many dealerships in Springfield for over 35 years. Gary enjoyed spending quality time with his kids. He was a proud member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He was an avid sports fan and a dedicated fan of the Cleveland Browns. Gary could always make the whole room laugh with his quick wit and sarcastic responses. He was a devoted father, husband, and friend, he will be greatly missed by all. Gary is survived by his loving wife, Briget (Cornelison) Forsythe; daughter, Olivia Forsythe; sons, Cole Forsythe, Grant (Jen) Forsythe; one granddaughter,



Madelynn Mae Forsythe; and many long-life friends; especially Tim Kemper,



Charlie Cushman, Randy Williams, and Jim Forsythe.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 36 p.m. on Friday,



December 22, 2023, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral services will follow at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Rob Erwin officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Woodstock Community Church, 332



W Bennett St, Woodstock, OH 43084. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



