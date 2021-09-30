journal-news logo
FORSYTHE, Douglas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

FORSYTHE, Douglas M.

Pastor Douglas M. Forsythe, 69, of Xenia, OH, unexpectedly went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 22, 2021. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Manning Forsythe, and his beloved daughter, Jessica Forsythe Martin, of Lancaster, PA. Debbie and Jessica invite you to visit www.schoedinger.com to view Doug's complete obituary; to get information on his October 3, 2021, funeral in Columbus, Ohio; and to obtain the link to the livestream service.

