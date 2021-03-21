FORSYTHE, Beverly A.



Beverly A. "Bev" Forsythe, of Middletown, Ohio, was welcomed into heaven on Sunday, February 14, 2021. Bev was born March 28, 1936, on the family farm near Cylinder,



Iowa. Bev's parents, Elmer and Agnes Elbert died previously. She grew up with five sisters and three brothers, and is survived by seven of her eight siblings: Marge Forey, Jean



Johnson, Darold Elbert, Ruth Poeppe, Steve Elbert, Agnes Havermann and Richard Elbert. An older sister, Lavonne



Elbert, died of Polio in 1943 at the age of 13. Her husband, Bob, died in 2006. Bob and Bev moved from Minneapolis, Minnesota, to Middletown in 1960, where they raised their family during the 60's and 70's. Bev leaves behind five children, Barb Bokenkotter, Mike Forsythe, Patti (Jeff) Spaulding, Tom (Amy) Forsythe and Tim (Kristin) Forsythe. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Amy (Joe) Wojnowski and Ryan (Lexi) Bokenkotter, Ryan Forsythe and Callie Forsythe,



Miranda (Mitch) Peebles and Cameron Forsythe; and three great-grandchildren, Zachary, Vance and Adalyn Wojnowski. Her son-in-law, Glenn Bokenkotter, preceded her in death just two months ago. Bev was an avid bridge player, belonging to several card clubs, and enjoyed golfing and spent most fair-weather days walking the golf course with her usual group of girlfriends at Wildwood Golf Club. She was a member of Holy Family Parish in Middletown. A celebration of Bev's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as celebrant. Masks and social distancing protocols are required for all who attend. Memorial contributions in Bev's name may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, OH 45263-3597 and/or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Tri-State Chapter, 4370 Glendale Milford Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

