Forsthoefel, William F. "Bill"



William F. Forsthoefel "Bill", age 73 of Kettering, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2024. He was born February 22, 1951 in Dayton to the late Paul and Anna Mae (Grebner) Forsthoefel. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marjorie; and his brothers, John and Mark Forsthoefel. He is survived by his three children, Andrew (Sara) Forsthoefel, Steven Forsthoefel and Timothy (Rachael) Forsthoefel; grandchildren, Jackson, Luke, Roslyn, Zyla, Skylar and Tayslie; siblings, David Forsthoefel, Barbara Pennucci, Marilyn Portune, Susan Mullan, Thomas Forsthoefel and Anne Callahan; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Bill graduated from Wright State University in 1976 with his Bachelors of Science degree. After graduation, he became a CPA and a founding partner of Baglio-Kincaid-Forsthoefel in Kettering. Bill was a faithful member and the church accountant at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church in Kettering. He was the treasurer of the Hearing and Speech Center of Montgomery County. He was an integral part of Sugar Valley Golf Club and will be dearly missed by all the members and associates. Bill could be often found with Margie at Treasure Island Supper Club enjoying cocktails and conversations with many friends and acquaintances. Out of all his work, accomplishments and hobbies, his family was the love and joy of his life. Family will receive guests from 4:00 - 8:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville, OH 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 pm on Friday, June 14th at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church (3033 Far Hills Ave, Dayton, OH 45429) with Fr. Dan Meyer, Celebrant. To share a memory of Bill or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



