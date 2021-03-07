FORNESS,



Richard William "Rick"



Richard William "Rick" Forness, 71, of Springfield, passed away March 3, 2021, in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 20, 1949, in Olean, New York, the son of Delbert and Esther (Stier) Forness. Mr. Forness was a member of the Maiden Lane Church of God and the



George Rogers Clark Heritage Association. He enjoyed collecting coins, bee keeping, scuba diving and he was a Veteran of the United States Marine Corp. Rick had been employed as a Union Electrician through the IBEW Local 82. Survivors include his loving wife of 19 years, Sheri L. (Ward) Forness; three children, Sunshine (Jamie) Valdes, Lisa (Troy) Lasseter and Michael (Tamara) Gabriel; five grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler and Evan Gabriel and Kira and Gabby Valdes, his mother-in-law, Donna Ward and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Forness, his parents and his father-in-law, Dick Ward. Funeral services will be held at 7:00PM Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Mark Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 5:00PM until the time of the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will be in the Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the G.R.C.H.A. in Rick's memory. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

