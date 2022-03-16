FOREMAN, William "Bill"
Simpsonville, SC
William "Bill" Cashon Foreman, 69, beloved husband of the late Sally Crowe Foreman, died Saturday, March 12, 2022.
Born in Dayton, OH, he was the son of the late Jay W. and Sara Cashon Foreman. He was an amazing father, grandfather and caretaker. He loved watching a game with his son and spending time with his three grandchildren. He will be missed.
He is survived by his son, Matthew Foreman and wife, Jennifer; two granddaughters, Emery and Kate Foreman; grandson, Ray Foreman; two sisters, Elise Schenck and husband Greg, and Jara Self and husband, Clint; one niece, Sara Schenck; and two nephews, Cody Self and Michael Foreman.
In addition to his loving wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Foreman and sister, Marsha Foreman.
A visitation will be held Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Thomas McAfee Funeral Homes, Southeast.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fund 1636 Marsha Foreman Memorial Scholarship for Hope for Montgomery County at http://Daytonfoundation.org.
