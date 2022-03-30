FORD, Roy David



Age 77, of Tipp City, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. Roy was a retired Music Teacher and Choir Director. He performed with the Dayton Opera, enjoyed woodworking and



gardening and spending time with his family and friends. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Forrest H. and Annie Merle Ford; and nephew, Baby Boy Wiggins. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Glenda Y.; daughters and sons-in-law, Anaka and Kurt Miller, Carmen and Dusty Shrum, Jennifer and Moose Overla, Farah and Darrell Bowling; son, Jason Ford; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy Ann and



Larry Wiggins; grandchildren, Ashley, Zachary, Kaleigh and Courtney Miller, Lindsay, Macy and Raymond Shrum, Emma and Mason Overla, Taylor and Cameron Bowling, Blake, Colby, Shelby, Tanner and Skylar Ford; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Avery, Ryker, Parker and Bentley; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM Friday, April 1, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pat Austin officiating. Interment Fairfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday from 10 AM until service time at the funeral home.

