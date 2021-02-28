FORD, Mary



Age 91, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 W. Third St., Dayton, Ohio 45402, with Pastor Cory J. Pruitt officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

