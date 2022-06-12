FORD, Lou V.



Age 80, of Riverside, went home to be with her Lord on June 7, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1942, to the late Raymond Lunsford and Bessie Potter-Lunsford. She loved to travel with her husband, Bill. They went on many trips



together, including going on cruises, but her favorite trip was to Hawaii. She loved her family, and she loved her Lord. She had more love to give than anyone. She's been a mother and grandmother figure to many, and she often helped to take care of others. She had a beautiful heart and soul, and she will be greatly missed. In



addition to her parents, Lou was preceded in death by her brothers, Paul and Allen Lunsford, her sisters, Delores Stamm and Darlene Picklesimer, and her special niece, Kenya. Her memory will be cherished by her beloved husband of almost 62 years, Bill Ford; her brothers: Dallas Lunsford, Gary Lunsford, Harold Lunsford, and Tim Lunsford; her sisters:



Phyllis Howard, Barb Blazek, Brenda Vore, and Carol Blair;



special niece, Ginger Turner; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special Thank You to Crossroad Hospice for their loving care of Lou and her family. Donations in Lou's memory made be made to Crossroads Hospice. A



visitation will be held from 12:30pm to 1:30pm on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, Dayton, where a funeral service will begin at 1:30pm, officiated by pastor Jerry Siler. Following the service, Lou will be laid to rest at Willow View Cemetery. To share a memory of Lou or to leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com