FORD, Dale



Age 85, of Huber Heights, passed away December 25, 2021. He was born August 23, 1936, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William and Elsie Ford. In addition to his parents, Dale was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Robert,



Alvina, James, Paul and Larry. Dale is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Ford;



children: Melinda (Rose) Ford,



Jennifer (Ron) Kidwell, Anna Marie Beck, Rodney (Marsha) Ford and Vonda (Joe) Orlando; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held from 12:30-1:30 pm on Friday, January 14, 2022, at



Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the



funeral service will begin at 1:30 pm. Entombment to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum. To share a memory of Dale or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

