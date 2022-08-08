FONTANE, John

FONTAINE, John J. "Jack"



Age 86, formerly of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Knolls of Oxford. He was born on January 12, 1936, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Alfred T. and Josephine M. (Hauss) Fontaine. He was educated in St. Ann School, graduating from Hamilton Catholic School in 1954, attended the University of Cincinnati and served a 4 year apprenticeship as a bricklayer and a Tool & Die Maker. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a bricklayer for 8 years and then a Tool & Die Maker at Fisher Body, General Motors for 25 years. Jack was a member of Sacred Heart Church, lifetime member VFW Post #1069, Eagles, BPOE Elks, Monkey Mutual Aid Society, Real Estate Agent, a licensed trainer of Thoroughbred Horses, and a dance host on cruise lines. He is survived by his sister, Mary Jo Shannon, brother Thomas (Janet) Fontaine, sister-in-law, Carolyn Fontaine, 18 nieces and nephews, many great-nieces and nephews, also many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, step-father, Don Judge, brothers, Jim and Frank (Tess) Fontaine, and brother-in-law, Tom Shannon. Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, OH on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 9:30 am until the time of the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Burial will follow in St. Stephen Cemetery. Remembrances may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Sacred Heart Church. Albert D. Hinkel, Funeral Director, with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent to www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

