FOLLSTAEDT, Donald William



85, of Monroe passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. Visitations will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Chapel Mount Pleasant, 225 Britton Lane, Monroe, Ohio 45050, and again on Saturday, December 11, 2021, from 10 AM until the service at 11 AM. Committal follows in Woodside Cemetery. Full obituary and online condolences are available by visiting www.Hoskinsfh.com.