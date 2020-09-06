FOLLICK, Morris Ray "Moe" Morris "Moe" Ray Follick, age 83, passed away on September 4, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born September 3, 1937, in Hamilton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ernest and Lela (Longenecker) Follick of Okeana, Ohio. Moe graduated from Ross High School in 1955, after which he worked for Shandon Milling. He later served in the United States Army stationed in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma. On December 8, 1962, he was united in marriage to the former Betty C. Witt, and she preceded him in death on March 1, 2012. After serving in the Army, Moe opened the Okeana Supply Center in Okeana, Ohio, which he owned and managed for twenty years. He also served as a Morgan Township trustee for over a decade. Moe later worked for another twenty years in management positions for Stop n Go convenient stores throughout Hamilton and Fairfield. Moe never met a stranger and enjoyed spending time with his many life-long friends. Moe was exceptionally close with his family and friends in Oklahoma, Kentucky, and Indiana. He was a tremendous fan of Cincinnati sports teams, particularly his beloved Reds. He is survived by two children, Steve (Danyel) Follick of Cincinnati, Shelly (Gregg) Hadley of Manhattan, Kansas; three grandchildren, Justin (Krystle) Follick, Jamie Follick, and Tyler (Celeste) Follick; and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Violet. In addition to his parents and wife of 50 years, Betty, he was preceded in death by two siblings, Everett and Howard Follick. Family & friends may visit from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Ross, Ohio. Private interment will be at Crown Hill Memorial Park in Cincinnati. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or to the charity of choice in Moe's name. The family would like to thank Hospice of Cincinnati for the care, comfort, and support provided during Moe's final days. www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com

