Folkerth, Judith

Folkerth (Elmer), Judith L. "Judy"



With heavy hearts, we share the sad news that Judith L. Folkerth, at the age of 83 years died of heart failure on October 25, 2024 in Oak Park Heights, MN.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Richard and their daughter, Margery, and her only sibling, Mary "Suzy" Gregory. She is survived by her children Catherine, Susan (Michael) Willis, and Andrew (Tami). Judy also leaves behind loving nieces and nephews, for who she was the family matriarch; granddaughters Mary (Mik) Lillie and Carolyn (Ginny) Willis; sisters-in0law Nancy Alguire and Jean (Corky) Folkerth; and brother-in-law Charles Folkerth.



Judy was born in 1940 in Decatur, IL to Mary Wand and Francis Elmer. One of her happiest childhood memories was staying at the family farm in Fulda, Minnesota with her sister and cousins Phil and Ted Wand. Later she would attend St. Elizabeth Hospital Nursing School in Dayton, OH where she met her future husband. She had a happy marriage with four children. She was a faithful wife and loving mother whose greatest joy was her family. She was proud of that.



She worked as a nurse in Ohio, Texas, and Michigan over the span of her career, making many friends along the way. She loved to laugh, to talk, to be around others, and to do things her own way, famously claiming that, "She had better ideas." Her family will miss all those ideas, as well as the tumultuous fun she brought to any gathering. But at her core, she loved the simple things: reading and gardening, being outdoors and enjoying a quiet life at home with her husband. She treasured these more than anything.



"There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens." This was Judy's time to leave us, but she will love us from where ever she is and as whatever she might be, because love transcends time and space.



The family would like to extend its greatest appreciation for the staff at Lakeview Homecare & Hospice, especially her nurse, Devin. And also, the family would like to thank the nurses, aides, and staff at Boutwells Landing in Oak Park Heights.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the UW-Whitewater Foundation Margery Folkerth Scholarship.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com