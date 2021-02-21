FOLEY, Thomas Charles



Age 72, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 14, 2021, at Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. He was born on February 7, 1949, in Hamilton to Charles and Helen Foley. He was 2 of 7, with 4 sisters and 2 brothers. He was a 1967 graduate of Seven Mile High School. He married Noelle



Rockwell on August 10, 1974. Tom took great pride in farming and tractor pulling. He was



also a hardworking mechanic who stayed busy until he



Tom worked as a bus mechanic for 30 years, and Union President for 12 years, at Edgewood City Schools. Always ready to lend a hand to those in need, as well as to help out anyone he could. Tom is survived by his wife, Noelle; son, Jason; 6 brothers and sisters; 3 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild. Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Tiffany; and his parents. Private Services are being held with interment in Collinsville Cemetery.


