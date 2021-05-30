journal-news logo
FOLEY, Joan

FOLEY (nee Wallace), Joan C.

Age 82, of Dayton. There is a Memorial Mass to celebrate her life that ended on December 24th, 2020, scheduled for

Saturday, June 5th, a visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Precious Blood Catholic Church, 4961 Salem Ave. If desired contributions may be made to Catholic Social Services or St. Vincent DePaul in Joan's memory.

