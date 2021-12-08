FOLEY, Jean K.



Jean K. Foley, 77, of Mentor, died November 29, 2021. She was born June 20, 1944, in



Dayton.



Survivors include her brother, Patrick Foley; nephews,



Michael (Christine) Foley, and Daniel (Kathleen) Foley; and her great-nieces and nephews, Claire (Jacob Bloch) Foley,



Margaret Foley, Ellen Foley, Thomas Foley, Kevin Foley, and Matt Foley.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Regina Foley, her sister, Sister Mary Louise Foley and sister-in-law, Joan Foley.



She is a graduate of Dayton's Corpus Christi grade school, Julienne High School, and the University of Dayton. For many years while she was in high school and college, Jean provided much care and companionship for her parents in Dayton.



When she settled in Cleveland, she was a wonderful aunt for her great-nieces and nephews, taking them places, playing with them, and helping to raise them to be the good citizens that they are. She was a well-respected teacher of French and English in her career in the Euclid City Schools. In retirement she often volunteered at the McKinley Community Outreach Center in Willoughby. She was friendly, cheerful, supportive, caring, and funny and will be dearly missed.



A funeral mass will be held at Corpus Christi Church, 527 Forest Ave., Dayton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at 10am. The family will receive visitors from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.



Inurnment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Dayton.



Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.



Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.

