FOLEY, Carrie

FOLEY (Dean), Carrie E.



Age 91 was born in Chattanooga, TN, to Robert and Flossie Dean. She went home to be with the Lord on Friday, January 8, 2021. Carrie, affectionately known as "Bit", graduated from Lincoln County High School in Fayetteville, TN, and attended A&I State University in Nashville, TN. Carrie moved to Dayton and married Orville Foley. She worked for McCall's Printing until they downsized. She later worked for the Montgomery County Clerk of Courts until she retired. Her hobbies and passions were sewing and singing. She also loved taking care of her beloved dog, Stephon. She initially joined Phillips Temple CME in the early 1960s and joined Peoples Community CME Church in 2001, where she served faithfully on the Usher Board and with the Inspirational Choir. She had a loving and quiet nature. Carrie was preceded in death by her parents and 11 siblings: Douglas Russell Dean, Roberta Marie Dean, Joe Franklin Dean, Lillie Pearl Briggs, Robert Ingle Dean, James Somler Dean, Jessie Owens, Bessie Owens Hooten, Essie Owens Wallace, Edwina Owens Nunn, Ernest Owens, Betty Jane Owens, and a dear cousin, Martha Ruth Waggoner. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sisters, Lucretia Owens Merritt and Betty Owens; niece and nephew, Benita Hooten and Charles Owens



(Jeannie), who she helped rear, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Carrie's wishes were to donate her body to WSU for anatomical study and have no services.



