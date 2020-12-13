FOLDEN, Howard

X

Howard "Leroy" Folden, 74, of Springfield, was spirited away to his heavenly home on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, on May 10, 1946. Uncle Leroy was affectionately known in the local area as "the Ice Cream Man." He was a

Vietnam Veteran who served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1967 to 1979. He was an active member of VFW Post #8673 and the American Legion Post #6 of Springfield. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Van Der Marrel (Stephan Gaff); grandson, Banco; two granddaughters, Raven and Alina, all from Brunssum, the Netherlands; his niece and her husband, Kim and Rick Montgomery, who shared their home, loving care, and companionship for 14 years; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Leroy was preceded in death by his parents; five sisters, Libby, Geraldine, Janice, Suzie, Kathy; and brother, Tommy. We will always fondly remember him as a gentle, generous, happy-go-lucky soul who never knew a stranger. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


