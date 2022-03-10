FOLDEN, Beverly Ann "Bunny"



72, of Springfield, passed away at Riverside Methodist Hospital on Sunday, March 6, 2022. She was born in Springfield on April 21, 1949, the daughter of the late Charles and Lenna (Brakeall) Straight. Beverly



retired after working for Security National Bank. She enjoyed fishing, gardening, going to the casino, cooking, camping, and spending time with her grandson. She is survived by her children, Joy Lynn Folden and Robert Allen Folden Jr.; grandson, Noah Reed Folden; sisters, Mary Palmer, Karen (Darvin) Green and Diane (Randy) Vermillion; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by sisters, Cynthia Kay Straight, Melanie Joy Standley, Lenna Marie Green, and



Norma Jean Johnson and brothers, Roy Roger Straight, Charles D. Straight, Ronald E. Straight and Allen D. Straight. Beverly's funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. Saturday until the time of



service. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery. Memories and



Burial will be in Enon Cemetery.




