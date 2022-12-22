FOLAND-DUNN, Ruby Mae



Ruby Mae Dunn-Foland, age 90, of Greensbor, NC, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2022, after a long illness in hospice care.



Ruby was born on June 2, 1932, in Knoxville, TN. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and a friend to many.



She is survived by her brother Lester Varnes of Knoxville, TN; her children Wanda Pruett of VA, Larry Dunn of CA, Mike Dunn of OH, Mark Dunn of OH, and Lisa Tackett of FL; her grandchildren Kari Dunn of OR, Amy Coffee of NC, Anna Pantazakos of NC, Chris Kock of IA, Sarah Stuckey of OH, Amanda Bushelman of VA, Melissa Childs of IA, Ethan Dunn of OR, Katie Dunnwirth of OR, and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Emma (Mount) Varnes; her husband Max E Dunn; her brothers James Varnes, and Lawrence Varnes; and her sister Annie Marsh.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FEUNRAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at



