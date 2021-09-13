FLYNN, Mary L.



Age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at Ft. Hamilton Hospital on Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born in Totz, Kentucky on October 1, 1945 the daughter of Anderson and Allene (Church) Moore. On December 24, 1964 in Indianapolis, Indiana, she married Bill Flynn. Mary was a devoted Christian for more than forty years. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, who enjoyed spending time with her family, playing cards, cooking, and board games.



Mary is survived by her husband, Bill Flynn; seven children, William (Carolyn) Flynn, JoAnne Thompson, Robin (Rex) Holman, Gary Flynn, Kelly Flynn, Helen Heimbold, and Tammy Powers; twenty-three grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; four siblings, Carol Shirley, Delores (Ronald) Collins, Tom (Caron) Moore, and Mike (Lucy) Moore; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Margaret Loy and Joseph Moore; and two sons-in-law, Sgt. Thomas Paul Thompson Jr. and Derek Heimbold.



Funeral service will be held at Celebration of Praise Worship Center, 433 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Pastor Rick Lawwill officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

