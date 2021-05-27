FLYNN, Kevin Darrell



Age 63 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Hospice of Hamilton. Kevin was born on May 5, 1958, in Hamilton, the son of the late Herman and Gertrude (Crank) Flynn. He spent most of his career in radio communications. Kevin is survived by his sons, Sean (Rebecca) Flynn and Connor Flynn; grandson, Liam Flynn; and sisters, Berita Moss, Joan Craycraft, and Carleta Baumer. A Visitation will be held from 10:30 am until 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 12:30 pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com.

