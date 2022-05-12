FLYNN, Judith A. "Judy"



Age 77 passed away on Monday May 9th at Kettering Hospital surrounded by loved ones. She was preceded in death by her husband William Flynn, brother David Horobin (Judith),



sisters-in-law Susie and Sr. Frances Flynn SC, brothers-in-law: Michael, Timothy Flynn and Daniel Russell, and nephew Mark Horobin. She was survived by her children: Patrick, Joseph, Kathleen, Mary, and Robert Flynn, her sisters Mary Lemaster and Ann Horobin, brother James Horobin (Beverly Jenkins), cousin Dixie Tippton (Rev. Dr. Daniel), brother-in-law James Flynn (Elaine), sisters-in-law Mary, Karen, Eileen, and Molly Flynn (George McDade), her very close family friends Barbara Hardy (John), Gary McKenzie and his son Samuel, Olivia McKenzie (Elizabeth Lax MD), and many nieces and nephews. She's a graduate of St. Joseph Commercial High School and Sinclair Community College. She was a long-term member of the Ascension Parish and Choir, a family historian and hobby genealogist. Friends may call from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 15, 2022, at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME – FAR HILLS CHAPEL. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 16, 2022, at the Church of the Ascension. Burial Calvary Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Ascension Parish. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

