FLUCAS, Donna J.



Age 74, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Rev. Jimmy Mann officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

