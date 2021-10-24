FLORY, Ruth I.



Ruth I. Flory, age 102, of Dayton, passed away on Monday,



October 18, 2021, at Grandview Medical Center. She was born March 25, 1919, to the late Edward Mason and Bertha Viola (Cassel) Rench in Miami County, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Mark Flory, and nephew



Arthur E. Clark.



She will be missed and remembered by nieces, Carol J. Kijovsky, Joanna M. Snyder, and Constance Hamrick and nephews, Champ Daniel Clark and Mark A. Clark. She will also be missed and remembered by her neighbors, Elma and Arnold Deaton, and her dog, "Midnight."



A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Pleasant Hill.



Online memories of Ruth may be left for the family at



www.hale-sarver.com