FLORKEY, BARBAR

FLORKEY, Barbara S.



Age 61, of Pitsburg, formerly of Brookville, went to be with the Lord on Wed., October 6, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton following a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Carolyn Zickefoose and by a grandson, Bennett Justice. She attended Faith Hope Compassion Fellowship in Arcanum and was employed by PKM Life Transitions. Barb is survived by her husband of 42 years, Dave Florkey; children, Joshua (Whitney) Florkey, Tabitha (Geoff) Justice, Benjamin (Alison) Florkey, Lydia (Bryan) Spreng and Evan Florkey; grandchildren, Avery, Greyson, Graham, Abram, Eshton, Elliana, Elijah, Emmalyn, Julia, Lorelai, Levi and Hudson; brother, Barry (Beth) Zickefoose, and numerous other relatives and many special friends. Visitation will be held 3-6 pm Sunday, Oct. 10 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services, will be held 10 am Monday, October 11, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Dave Florkey officiating. Burial will follow in Preble Memory Gardens. If desired, donations may be made thru www.naomisheartmission.org E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.

