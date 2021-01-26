FLORENCE, Bernice
87, received her wings on
January 19, 2021, with her
family by her side at Hospice of Dayton. An active member of Rockhill Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her parents and children:
Anthony, Dolly and Brenda
Florence. She leaves to cherish her memory, sister: Charlene Cameron; daughters: Cheryl and Fonda Florence and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk Through Viewing, 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.,
Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at H. H. Roberts, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment, Woodland Cemetery.
