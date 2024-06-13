Flood, Richard

Flood, Richard Norman

FLOOD, Richard Norman, age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024 at Stonespring of Vandalia. Richard was a retired TSgt. with the U.S. Air Force after 20 years of service, worked for Monarch Marking/Paxar for 23 years, and 10 years at WPAFB Health Club. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran during the Vietnam War Era and a member of Medway Church. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, June E.; parents, Harold & Mary; brother, Harold Kenneth Flood. He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Flood; sons & daughters-in-law, Richard & Evan Flood, Michael & Mary Flood, and Keith Flood; sister, Mary Jo Flood; brother, Marvin Flood; grandchildren, Denise, Jesse, Audrey, Michelle, Angela, Amber and Brittany; and many other relatives & friends.

Funeral service 11 AM Monday, June 17, 2024 at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Dwayne Flood & Pastor Mike Berry officiating. Interment Dayton National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2-4 PM at the funeral home.

