FLOHRE, Rita Marie



Age 99 and a half was born on July 12th, 1922, and passed away peacefully in her Dayton home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Kenneth Flohre and two sons, Bill and Tony Flohre as well as her parents, William and Leona Fortner; Rita was a founding member of Queen of Apostles Community in the early 70's and Marriage Encounter of Dayton. She continued to be an active member of The Queen of Apostles Community up until her death. She was very active in her community and passionate about social justice issues. This



passion led to her assisting with the growth of Dakota Street Center in Dayton which she also continued to support throughout her life. It was her mission to fight for equality; no matter how controversial or far ahead of her time she may have been. She was also a member of "WOW" or Women of Wisdom, a women's group designed to discuss spirituality, for 20 years. Rita had a very creative spirit. She loved to sketch, paint, use watercolor and express herself through art. Her



favorite place was the Flohre Cottage at Indian Lake. She loved to sit outside there and just be. She always saw the beauty in the simplest things like lake sunsets, family campfires and even dead trees. Rita was a believer in the KISS method.



Rita is survived by her five loving children: Suzanne Baldasare, Kenny (Katie) Flohre, Tim (Becki) Flohre, Joe (Diane) Flohre and Dee (Steve) Schauer; Her grandchildren: Gino



(Angela), Joey (Kate), Nick (Dani), Emily, Matthew, Blake (Becca), Jenn (Dennis), Amy (Ricky), Sarah (Jack), Tiffany,



Lauren (Jimmy), Tara (Ben), Tyler, Michael and Megan; and her great-grandchildren: Karoline, Parker, Aubrey, Lexi, Myles, Layden, Elliot, Perry, Harley, Kennedy, Colin, Kelsey, Raelynn, Jameson and Logan. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 AM on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Queen of Apostles



Community, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Beavercreek, OH 45430 with burial to immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery in



Kettering. Visitation will take place from 10 AM until the time of Mass at church on Monday. In Lieu of flowers, contributions in Rita's memory may be sent to either The Dakota



Center, 33 Barnett St., Dayton, OH 45402 or Hospice of



Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences for the family can be made at



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com