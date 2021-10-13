FLIPPO, Robert

FLIPPO, Sr.,



Robert Wayne



Age 57, of Greenville, went to be with the Lord on October 5, 2021. He was born in Orphanio, Idaho, on March 14, 1964, the son of the late



Robert and Randi Flippo. He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, G.B. Sallee; and his nephew, D.J. Fletcher. Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Ann Flippo; his children, Mandy (Travis) Flippo, Shannon Antaramian, Robert "Robby" Flippo, Jr.; Joseph "Joey" Flippo, Zachery Flippo, Isaiah Flippo and Sara (Tray) Flippo; grandchildren, Jada, Alayah, Willow, Sophia and Zoe; siblings, Al (Nikki) Flippo, Stacy (Shane) Nichols and Charise (Nick) Bonzani; and many other loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. He worked Booher Blacktop for 23 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, shooting his guns, 4-wheeling, cooking and adored spending time with his family. Robert had a great sense of humor, and had a contagious laugh. He will be greatly missed by all who loved him. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 10:00 am-11:00 am, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. Funeral Services will begin at 11:00 am, at the



funeral home, immediately following the Visitation. Graveside Services will then be held at 2:00 pm, Sharpeye Cemetery, Darke County, Ohio. Donations may be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society. To share a memory or to leave a special message for the family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com