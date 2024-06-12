Flinn, Margaret J. "Peg"



Margaret "Peg" Flinn, a lifetime educator and Ohio resident, died on June 7, 2024, at the age of 86, at Stonespring Skilled Nursing Facility in Vandalia, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years Donald "Buck" Flinn and her siblings Nancy Roeth, Michael "Mick" Johns, Charles "Bill" Johns, and Daniel Johns. Peg is survived by her son, Bret Flinn; her two grandchildren, Charles Flinn and Erin Flinn; and sister, Caroline Langston and brother, Amos Johns. Peg was born in Piqua, Ohio on January 27, 1938, to Daniel and Margaret Johns. She graduated from Houston High School in 1956. Post-secondarily, she graduated from Miami University in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Education and again in 1972 with a Master of Education degree from Wright State University. She began her career in education as a schoolteacher in several districts and later became a school psychologist serving several counties and organizations. She was also a proud member of Mensa International. Peg was a teacher through and through and had an enormous impact both in her classrooms and as a school psychologist - always serving as an unwavering beacon of guidance and service to those fortunate enough to cross her path. Upon retirement, she took an active role in caring for her two grandchildren Charles and Erin. Additionally, she traveled to 45 different countries with her beloved husband Buck. Peg's warm heart, unbridled kindness, and life of service will be remembered by the countless lives she influenced. A service to honor Peg's life will be held at 5:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024 at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home with Pastor Kris Geise officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, also at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Alzheimer's Foundation or The Ohio Valley Hospice (who coordinated her care in the final weeks). Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.



