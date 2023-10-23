Flick, Timothy R.



Tim was born April 12, 1948 in Hamilton, Ohio to Nadine and Robert Flick. Tim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Tim passed away Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 from complications of Covid pneumonia. Tim was predeceased by his parents and sister Jerri Flick Ledington. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Susan, his daughter Erin (Jason), grandson Hudson, brothers Don Flick (Burela), John Flick (Paula), sister Pat Finan, and brother in law Richard Kaye (Diana).



Tim graduated cum laude, with a BS in accounting from St. Joseph's College. He proudly served 27 years with The United States Secret Service.



Tim always said he had two careers; the first with USSS and the second one competing in AKC agility. Being an ardent competitor, his dogs won many championships in many states.



