FLICK, Ralph E. "Skeets"



Age 77 of Hamilton, passed away at Christ Hospital on



Monday, April 5, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on



January 8, 1944, to Ralph and Ethel (Philpot) Flick. Skeets



(also known as Flea to his friends and co-workers) was a 1962 graduate of New Miami High School. He was a veteran of Vietnam with the United States Army. On February 12, 1972, in New Miami he married Margaret Lutes. He was employed in the Coke Plant at AK Steel for more than thirty years, retiring in 2000.



He is survived by wife of forty-nine years, Margaret Flick; three children, Amy (Steve) Ricci, Lisa (Rick) Watson, and Craig (Kelli) Flick; three siblings, Dwain (Shirley) Flick, Jerry (Debbie) Flick, and Regina (Larry) Barger; ten grandchildren, Gaby Roque, Isabel (Lalito) Lopez, Sophie Roque, Ryan Watson, Noah Hampton, Lauren Hampton, Natalie Watson, Jacob



Watson, Brady Flick, and Greyson Flick; and a great-granddaughter, Rosalie Lopez; and numerous other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Friday, April 9, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Gary Clemmons officiating. Burial will follow at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

