FLEMING, Raymond L.



Age 84 of Beavercreek, passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Soin Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Fleming, his son



Raymond Fleming Jr., his



parents Orin and Blanche



(Wilkins) Fleming and his



son-in-law Derrick Wheeler. He is survived by his son,



Timothy Fleming and his daughter Tammy Wheeler, 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren. Raymond worked in Home Improvements. He was a loving father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Funeral service will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 am. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memory Gardens in Tipp City, Ohio. Condolences can be sent to the family at



