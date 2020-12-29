FLEMING, Juanita A.



94, of Trenton, died on December 24, 2020, at her residence. She was born on June 6, 1926, in Covington, KY, to parents, Arthur W. Crow and Mary (Dunlap) Crow. Juanita was an avid golfer. She was a member of Holy Name Catholic Church, the Women of the Moose Chapter #183 and the American Legion Post #218 Auxiliary. Juanita is survived by her sons, Daniel (Sharon) Corbett, Thomas W. Fleming and Dennis Fleming; daughter, Jean Arnold; 8 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Ed Corbett; her second husband, Thomas W. Fleming; her companion, Dick McCoy; brothers, Bud Crow and Jack Crow; and sisters, Winnie McDonald, Dee Hughes and Mary Emody. Private prayer services will take place with Deacon Jack Schaefer and burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice (Cincinnati), 4360 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

