FLEMING,



Joyce Ann Finch



Age 77, departed this life on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Joyce was a native Daytonian. She graduated from Roosevelt High School, Class of 1962, and Howard University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1966. She was a member of Delta



Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Joyce retired from Belmont Laboratories when it closed after more than 20 years of service. She was a lifelong member of McKinley United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Paul and Grace (Jackson) Finch, maternal grandparents David and Mattie Jackson, paternal grandparents Boss and Elizabeth Finch. Survived by cousins Deborah Callahan-Lewis of Las Vegas, NV, Marcia Callahan of Los



Angeles, CA; Arnold D. Yarber of Champaign, IL, Linda B. Finch Cincinnati, OH, Cassandra (Joe) Young, Evelyn Harrison, Dean Jackson, Esther Jackson, William Jackson, Brandon Finch all of Dayton, Ohio, Darron Finch of Atlanta, GA, Michael Finch and Mechelle Finch Bethel of Miami, FL. Memorial



service at Historic McKinley United Methodist Church, 196 Hawthorn St. Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 12 Noon. Inurnment Woodland Cemetery.



HHRoberts.com