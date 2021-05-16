<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689790-01_0_0000689790-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689790-01_0_0000689790-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">FLEMING, Dale E. <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">71, of Springfield, went Home to be with his Lord at 7:30 AM Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Richmond, VA. He was born May 15, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Dale and Myra (McGinnis) Fleming. Mr. <br/><br/>Fleming was a 1967 graduate of Springfield South High School and had lifelong friendships from high school days. He was a veteran of the United States Navy serving proudly from 1967-1971 on the USS Bryce Canyon. He worked at Cooper Industries from 1974 to 1999. Dale had an easygoing personality and had a great sense of humor. He showed kindness to others who needed help, loved his family, and enjoyed watching the golf channel. Survivors include his two children, Marsha (Michael) Rumpke, Port Orchard, Washington, and Amy (Beau) Hoyt, Mechanicsville, Virginia; grandchildren, <br/><br/>Jacob Rumpke, Zackary Rumpke, Gabriele Rumpke, Madelyn Hoyt, and Mason Hoyt; great-grandson, Oliver Rumpke; two sisters, Brenda (Duane) Johnson, Ankeny, Iowa, and Rebecca (Alan) Call, Oracle, Arizona, and numerous nieces and nephews. His parents preceded him in death. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, from 11AM – 12PM, where funeral services will be held at 12PM at Richards, Raff, & Dunbar <br/><br/>Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505. <br/><br/>Interment to follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Navy Honors. Online condolences may be left at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.richardsraffanddunbar.com<br/><br/></u></font></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Logos/FNLRichardsRaffDunbar.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>